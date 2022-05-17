CANTON — St. Lawrence County legislators unanimously passed a resolution Monday during the Services Committee meeting authorizing an Emergency Preparedness Program contract for the Public Health Department.
The contract starts July 1 and ends June 30, 2023, said Jolene F. Munger, director of the county Public Health Department.
The cost of the grant contract is $87,445, which is $40 less than what it was last year, she said.
The grant helps fund the county’s emergency preparedness coordinator as well as events and supplies needed to prepare for different emergency scenarios — “such as COVID-19 this year,” Ms. Munger said.
She said it will also help fund “different training exercises we are required to run,” in order to prepare for various emergencies.
The Emergency Preparedness Program is designed to “promote and protect” the health of county residents by planning for health emergencies caused by “deliberate acts, accidents and naturally occurring events,” and preparing the health department to respond, according to the resolution.
Local health departments must conduct a health Emergency Preparedness Program as a condition of eligibility for state aid.
The contract will move for final approval during the next full Board of Legislators meeting on June 6.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.