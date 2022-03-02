CANTON — St. Lawrence County legislators unanimously passed a resolution Monday night authorizing wage increases for positions categorized as “flat-rate” medical providers.
The resolution states that all non-union positions are considered a flat-rate salary position, and that this classification would allow for greater latitude in establishing salaries and make the county more competitive with health care facilities.
“We are seeking authorization to provide annual wage increases to professional medical providers in flat-rate category salary positions based on the annual wage increases received by all other flat-rate positions,” said Jonnie J. Dorothy, director of St. Lawrence County Human Resources. “These flat-rate positions are allocated to a management band with an associated step scale which gets raises according to annual wage increases negotiated by the CSEA union.”
“These medical provider positions are not associated with management band and have salaries based on specific resolutions, and these employees in turn have now been receiving regular annual increases over the year,” she added.
The resolution says the professional medical provider positions which have been identified as flat-rate salary positions and have not been allocated to a management band include physicians, physician assistants, nurse practitioners and other unique medical provider titles.
“These particular positions are hard-to-recruit positions,” Ms. Dorothy said.
When Legislator John H. Burke, R-Norfolk, asked whether these wage increases will address successive years, or if the board will have to deal with this each year, Ms. Dorothy responded that these flat-rate positions will receive the same overall increases that are negotiated with the union which management also receives.
“So,” she said, “if there was a 2.7% increase in union wages, they would also get that.”
The resolution does not state whether or how much wages will increase for flat-rate positions outside of what the union negotiates.
The resolution aims to make these wage increases effective by March 19.
The resolution will move to the county’s next full board meeting on Monday.
