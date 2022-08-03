CANTON — St. Lawrence County legislators tabled a resolution during Monday’s board meeting which called upon Community Services to end the waitlist for clinic appointments and to require same-day appointments for addiction or mental health services. The resolution will be tabled until the next Services Committee meeting on Aug. 15.
The board “recognizes the need for timely evaluation and treatment of mental health and addiction services in St. Lawrence County,” the resolution states. “The importance of ensuring that access to care is available for any individual who would like to receive care is of critical importance to the board.”
Staffing levels in the behavioral health environment have impacted the department’s ability to provide immediate access to services, according to the resolution. St. Lawrence County Mental Health and Addiction Services is recruiting for four vacant clinical positions.
If county clinics cannot provide a same-day appointment with a behavioral health clinician, the resolution says, the board “would like to ensure that access to care is made available immediately to the individual requesting assistance.”
Legislator Rita E. Curran, R-Massena, touched on her experience working in medical facilities as she supported the idea behind the resolution.
“With people having mental health issues, you really cannot say to them, ‘Hey, do you feel like doing an appointment today, or do you think you can sit on a waiting list?’”
Ms. Curran voted against tabling the resolution.
Legislator Nicole A. Terminelli, D-Massena, voted in favor of tabling the resolution and said she will probably vote against it once it resurfaces.
“I think this resolution questions the ability of our director and staff, and I don’t know that telling them to cut the waitlist is going to support them or the people on the list, so I’m not going to support this today,” she said.
Ms. Terminelli said over the phone Wednesday that she agreed to table the resolution to see if any new information comes to light that would justify it, but doubts that will be the case.
“If there’s more info that people need in two weeks then by all means let’s give them time to gather more data, but I don’t think anything could come forward that would change my mind,” she said.
The only exception, she said, would be if information comes out proving this resolution would expedite care while preserving the quality of it.
“If it’s anything that can get people access to faster, quality care then I’ll support it, but I just cannot see the correlation with the resolution as written,” she said.
Community Services Director Jay S. Ulrich does not think the resolution will make much meaningful change.
“I’ve looked into this situation and it’s going to be a big lift in terms of our clerical staff,” he said. “If they want to pass this resolution, we could hire additional clerical staff, but I don’t see any immediate change from that.”
The problem, too, he said, is that it’s not that easy to hire new staff.
“Everybody would like to hire more staff and expand, that’s not the issue; the issue is there’s nobody to hire,” he said.
The resolution was tabled by a vote of 8-6. Legislator Anthony J. Arquiett, D-Helena, abstained from the vote.
