CANTON — More than a year after government facilities closed to the public nationwide, St. Lawrence County administrative offices are tentatively scheduled to reopen on June 1.
County Administrator Ruth A. Doyle briefed the Board of Legislators this week about plans to again allow public access to Court Street offices without requiring appointments.
With nearly all county staff back working in person, she said, any workplace COVID-19 cases will be monitored over the next three weeks prior to the scheduled public opening.
The county courthouse is readying for a full reopening on May 24.
For full Board of Legislators and committee meetings, the county has extended in-person meeting flexibility through May 25, when local officials will reevaluate any state updates on pandemic-era open government.
Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo’s Executive Order 202.1 spells out emergency exceptions and modifications to several state laws and regulations, including Article 7 of Public Officers Law — Open Meetings Law.
The order is currently extended through May 27, and the modification of Open Meetings Law allows meetings to exclusively take place virtually “provided that the public has the ability to view or listen to such proceeding and that such meetings are recorded and later transcribed.”
The county’s Operations Committee meets Monday; the Services Committee meets May 17; and the Finance Committee meets May 24. Meetings are streamed live on YouTube, and members of the public can participate in person, with capacity limits still in place.
The county is considering fully reopening its four Department of Motor Vehicles locations before June 1, though Ms. Doyle said state DMV officials are recommending local offices have on-site security for at least a few weeks, “just to keep order, not for COVID-19 protocol.”
The Canton, Massena, Gouverneur and Ogdensburg locations continue to only offer services by appointment. Ms. Doyle said the county anticipates a surge in DMV use once it lifts the appointment-only directive, and with the surge, a potential 30-day security contract may be warranted.
“We have seen some disruption in the past month’s time from folks who have been very frustrated, not only calling on the phone, but also appearing in person,” she said. “I think being able to manage the volume of folks who may be coming will be really important.”
Through Executive Order 202, New York driver licenses and permits that expired on or after March 1, 2020, are extended through May 27, but extensions for expired vehicle inspections, registrations and non-driver ID cards have ended. Vehicle registrations and non-driver ID cards that expired on or after March 1, 2020, as well as vehicle inspections expired as of March 31, 2020, are no longer valid.
More information about county DMV services is available at stlawco.org/Departments/CountyClerk/DMV.
