CANTON — St. Lawrence County will soon monitor wastewater for traces of the coronavirus to predict increases in COVID-19 cases.
Legislators during Monday’s Services Committee meeting unanimously passed a resolution authorizing contracts with Quadrant Viral Testing LLC and Syracuse University for wastewater surveillance and data analysis.
“It is a useful detection system for our community,” said Renae Johnson, of the St. Lawrence County Public Health Department.
She said each sample will cost $225, and that the county is looking to take two samples per week from selected municipalities. These could include Ogdensburg, Gouverneur, Potsdam and Canton.
Ms. Johnson said the state already samples Massena’s wastewater once a week, but the county is looking into increasing that to twice a week.
When Legislator Kevin D. Acres, R-Madrid, asked if the four universities in Canton and Potsdam will be tested separately, Ms. Johnson replied: “No, that’s not expected at this time but could be looked at.”
Legislator Larry D. Denesha, R-DeKalb, wondered if smaller communities such as Hermon, DeKalb and Parishville, would be included in the testing.
“We certainly can take a look at which municipalities we pull from,” Ms. Johnson said. “We could look at doing smaller sample sizes, but larger towns would give us a bigger sample.”
“I would hate to see the smaller communities be left out,” Mr. Denesha said.
As for what the Public Health Department will do with the data, Ms. Johnson said the department hopes it will “provide guidance to the community.”
She said sometimes positive tests can “lag behind a bit,” so wastewater sampling will more quickly tell what’s happening in a community so people can be reminded to mask up and maintain physical distances.
“So once you get a positive test, at what point do you alert the community that you’ve had these positive tests?” asked Legislator James E. Reagen, R-Ogdensburg.
Ms. Johnson said that policy is being developed, and a plan for how and when to educate the public on positive tests is not yet in place.
She said that fewer than 10 positive cases per 100,000 samples indicates low COVID-19 risk, whereas more than 50 positive cases per 100,000 indicates a high or substantial COVID-19 presence in a community.
According to the resolution, the contract terms for the wastewater testing are in effect through Dec. 31, 2023, with the option to extend for additional terms if both parties agree and funding is provided. During next week’s Finance Committee meeting, Ms. Johnson is expected to report on the cost of the program to the county.
The resolution will move to the next full board meeting on May 2.
