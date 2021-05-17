CANTON — With federally expanded approval of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for 12- to 15-year-olds, St. Lawrence County is preparing to host family vaccination clinics for youths and their parents.
The county Public Health Department is offering more than 300 appointments this weekend at St. Lawrence University’s Leithead Field House, 100 Park St. The appointment-only clinic will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday for minors 12 to 17. Accompanying parents and guardians are also eligible to receive their first Pfizer shots at the same time.
Participants will automatically be registered for the second shot of the series on June 12. Minors not accompanied by a parent or guardian must bring a completed parental consent form, available on the Public Health Department website.
As of Monday night, fewer than 250 appointments were still open.
You can register at stlawco.org/covid-19-daily-update-center-pods.
This week’s Pfizer clinic in Watertown is full, but the Jefferson County Public Health Service has scheduled a second Pfizer clinic for anyone at least 12 years old for Wednesday, May 26. Fewer than 20 appointments between 1:30 and 5 p.m. were available at the time of this report Monday. Second appointments will be held on June 17.
Lewis County does not have any upcoming Pfizer distribution for youths scheduled, according to its public health website.
Moderna clinics for those 18 and older are being hosted in Jefferson and Lewis counties in the next two weeks. Updated clinic lists are posted to co.jefferson.ny.us/departments/PublicHealth and lewiscounty.org/vaccine-registration.
The state-run SUNY Potsdam site in St. Lawrence County is continuing to offer the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine on a walk-in basis.
St. Lawrence County Administrator Ruth A. Doyle briefed the Board of Legislators’ Services Committee on Monday, telling lawmakers the state’s regional pandemic control room calls ended on Friday.
For more than a year, public health and municipal officials across the seven-county region met regularly — at first daily and sometimes more than once a day; then three times a week; and only recently, once a week.
Mrs. Doyle said leaders in St. Lawrence, Jefferson, Lewis, Franklin, Clinton, Essex and Hamilton counties will convene “certainly if there’s anything remarkable or of note” that needs to be shared regionally.
“It was a great opportunity for the seven-county region to talk on a regular basis to become familiar with the practices between counties, particularly in response to COVID, and where it makes sense to move forward in a similar fashion,” she said. “But we all hoped as we parted ways on Friday not to have the opportunity to speak in that manner with regard to a pandemic response in the near future.”
With the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention this weekend loosening mask guidance for fully vaccinated people, and New York adopting the policies starting Wednesday, Mrs. Doyle said she hopes the county will “see some initiative” among those not yet vaccinated.
“We’re still working to push vaccine out into the community as much as possible,” she said.
The Public Health Department is working with the county’s 17 school districts, having surveyed families about school-hosted Pfizer clinics and starting to formalize details with superintendents. Timing for possible school clinics is key, Mrs. Doyle said, as first shots would have to be administered by June 3, to fit in a second-shot day before districts break for the summer.
Of the 1,310 school survey respondents from across the county, Mrs. Doyle said 1,344 eligible students indicated they would be interested in getting vaccinated at a school clinic. To be clear, each of the total 1,310 respondents may account for multiple students in the same household.
As of Monday morning, roughly 55.5% of St. Lawrence County’s 18 and older population has received at least one shot. Of the county’s total 108,047 residents, 45.1% have received at least one shot, according to the state Department of Health.
For the north country region, 45.2% of the total 418,971 population has received at least one vaccine, the DOH reports.
Statewide, roughly 9.9 million people, or about 50% of the total population, have received at least one shot. That figure has jumped by almost 800,000 in the last seven days, and 70,000 in the last 24 hours.
