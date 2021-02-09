CANTON — St. Lawrence County Public Health Director Dana O. Mcguire will be stepping down from her position next month.
Dr. McGuire, who has headed the department since 2018, will leave her post March 26, county Administrator Ruth A. Doyle confirmed Tuesday.
Raised in Minnesota, Dr. McGuire first moved to the north country in 1998, working as a physical therapist for United Helpers. She studied and taught at Clarkson University in Potsdam, earning her master’s degree in business administration and serving on the task force for the St. Lawrence Health Initiative.
She later earned her doctorate in epidemiology at the University of Rochester in 2015. She returned to the north country to serve as public health director after working as an epidemiologist for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta.
Over the last year, Dr. McGuire has regularly briefed the county Board of Legislators at full board and Service Committee meetings on the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and led the department’s testing and contact tracing efforts.
Dr. McGuire could not be reached for comment at the time of this report.
