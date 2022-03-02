CANTON — The St. Lawrence County Public Health Department will host a free rabies vaccination clinic on March 12 on the first floor of the Human Services Building, 80 Route 310 in Canton.
The clinic will run from 10 a.m. to noon, by appointment only. Appointments can be made by going to the St. Lawrence County Public Health website or wdt.me/H3p5m3.
The clinic is open to dogs, cats and ferrets at least 3 months old.
All pets must be appropriately handled throughout the duration of the clinic. Dogs must be on leashes. Cats and ferrets must be in carriers. If a carrier is not available, a pillowcase is an acceptable form of carrier for cats and ferrets.
