WATERTOWN — St. Lawrence County reported three COVID-19-related deaths over the weekend as the number of new virus cases rose by 326 across the tri-county area.
St. Lawrence County has now recorded 115 COVID-19 deaths since the pandemic began in March 2020. On Monday, it confirmed 169 new cases since Friday, bringing its total to 10,061. There are currently 22 people hospitalized in the county with the virus.
Jefferson County reported 106 new virus cases Monday, bringing its total to 8,604. No deaths were reported, while 10 people remain hospitalized. To date, the county has reported 90 deaths.
There were 51 new cases reported over the weekend in Lewis County, bringing the county’s total to 2,753. Eleven people are hospitalized, while the county’s number of deaths attributed to COVID-19 remained at 31.
