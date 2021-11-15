WATERTOWN — St. Lawrence County reported Monday that two more residents have died of COVID-19-related illness.
The deaths in the county bring its total number of deaths since the onset of the pandemic to 141.
St. Lawrence County also reported 147 new virus cases over the weekend, bringing its total since the onset of the pandemic to 13,582. There are 22 people in the hospital due to COVID-19, an increase of six from Friday.
Jefferson County reported 203 new virus cases, bringing its total to 11,906. There are 19 people hospitalized, one more than Friday. The county has experienced 121 deaths.
Lewis County reported 58 new cases, for a total of 3,548. Thirteen people are hospitalized, the same as Friday. The county has experienced 35 deaths.
