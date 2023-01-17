POTSDAM — Seaway Valley Ambulance Service is no longer a private ambulance service.
St. Lawrence Health officials announced on Tuesday that they had officially completed acquisition of the Massena company on Monday.
POTSDAM — Seaway Valley Ambulance Service is no longer a private ambulance service.
St. Lawrence Health officials announced on Tuesday that they had officially completed acquisition of the Massena company on Monday.
“SLH purchased the operation in its entirety; all staff and services currently provided will remain in effect with the acquisition. There will be no change in operations and the role Seaway Valley Ambulance plays in our region and county,” St. Lawrence Health officials said in a news release.
St. Lawrence Health, an affiliate of Rochester Regional Health, announced on Sept. 2 that it was in the process of acquiring Seaway Valley Ambulance, with the expectation that the acquisition would be completed within the next few months.
“The acquisition of Seaway Valley Ambulance Service will further improve transport access in Massena and its surrounding communities,” St. Lawrence Health President Donna M. McGregor said in September.
Seaway Valley Ambulance and the St. Regis Mohawk Tribe announced in December 2021 that it had ended a contract established in 2016 to provide backup support with a fully staffed advanced life support ambulance to Akwesasne Mohawk Ambulance.
Seaway Valley informed the tribe that due to staff shortages it would no longer be able to provide advanced life support.
