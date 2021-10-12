POTSDAM — The president and chief executive officer of St. Lawrence Health has announced his retirement in 2022.
David Acker’s retirement will be begin in the second quarter of 2022, ending a 14-year career with the system. Current Chief Financial Officer Donna McGregor will be named president upon Mr. Acker’s retirement.
The news was announced in a press release from St. Lawrence Health on Tuesday.
“David has done an exceptional job as St. Lawrence Health’s President and CEO. We appreciate his efforts in leading St. Lawrence through a period of significant progress and evolution. The system is well positioned for future growth,” St. Lawrence Health Board of Directors Chair Ed Mucenski said in a prepared statement.
St. Lawrence Health, formerly St. Lawrence Health System, is part of Rochester Regional Health, an integrated health are delivery system. According to the press release, Rochester Regional’s “ongoing commitment to St. Lawrence Health has made the selection of David’s successor particularly important.”
Ms. McGregor has been St. Lawrence Health’s chief financial officer since July 2020 “and has a deep understanding of SLH and its culture of excellence and outstanding patient care,” the press release said. “Her experiences at SLH and prior executive leadership positions at various health systems across New York State have prepared Donna to lead SLH and continue the exceptional integration and expansion work underway.”
“We are very excited about the next phase in St. Lawrence Health’s growth,” Rochester Regional Health President and CEO Dr. Eric Bieber said in a prepared statement. “We believe Donna is the right person to lead St. Lawrence in 2022 and beyond. She’ll work with our outstanding leadership team and continue executing our strategic growth plan in St. Lawrence County.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.