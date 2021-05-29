MASSENA — A third party business associate with Massena Hospital experienced a data breach earlier this year, which may impact limited protected health information.
In a news release on Friday, St. Lawrence Health said they were notified on April 5 that CaptureRx experienced the data breach on Feb. 6, and it may have impacted individuals whose information was provided to CaptureRx to assist with the 340B process, which is a drug pricing program.
The breach included limited data on 1,897 Massena Hospital patients, who will be notified by CaptureRx with a letter. St. Lawrence Health officials said the investigation determined that the relevant files contained first name, last name, date of birth, pharmacy information and, for some patients, the Medical Record Number.
“Please note that while their investigation has not identified any actual or attempted misuse of the patient information, CaptureRx is directly notifying patients to ensure all those affected are aware of this incident,” they said in the release.
St. Lawrence Health officials said CaptureRx recently became aware of unusual activity involving certain files in the systems and immediately began an investigation and worked to assess the security of the system. The investigation determined on Feb. 19 that certain files were accessed without authorization on Feb. 6.
“CaptureRx immediately began a thorough review of the full contents of the files to determine whether sensitive information was present at the time of the incident. On or around March 19, 2021, CaptureRx confirmed some information for MH patients was present in the relevant files. To date, CaptureRx is unaware of any actual or attempted misuse of PHI as a result of this incident,” they said in the release.
St. Lawrence Health officials said CaptureRx provides compliance and cost-saving services to Massena Hospital for its 340B eligible prescriptions. They said the 340B program allows eligible health care providers who serve a large number of low-income patients to purchase medications at a special discount from drug makers. The savings can then be used by the eligible providers to fund services and care for their patients, and at no cost to taxpayers.
Patients who were impacted are encouraged to remain alert about incidents of identity theft and review their account statements and explanation of benefits forms. They should also monitor their free credit reports for suspicious activity and to detect errors.
