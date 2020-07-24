POTSDAM — Although some people who were furloughed by St. Lawrence Health System have been or will be brought back by the end of the month, hospital officials announced Friday that 46 positions would be eliminated.
Those are in addition to 25 positions that were permanently eliminated at the end of June.
“While there has been some improvement shown during recent months in our utilization, patient volumes for most services still remain below prior year activity and significantly less than budgeted forecasts,” Chief Executive Officer and President David Acker said in a press release.
“We have informed our staff and board members that an additional 46 positions will be eliminated. Of those, the majority are either part-time, per diem, or temporary jobs,” he said. “For those effected, health insurance coverage will be continued through August 31, as appropriate.”
Hospital officials said that, by Aug. 1, 71 positions throughout St. Lawrence Health System will have been impacted in some way, including 30 employees who left to take other employment locally or to relocate elsewhere.
“Virtually every major healthcare institution is taking actions to counter impacts that were almost unthinkable just a few months ago. All the steps we are taking are focused on ensuring our hospitals continue to offer the highest quality of care to our community well into the future,” Mr. Acker said.
Citing volume disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, St. Lawrence Health System had announced in mid-April that 427 employees were temporarily furloughed. Those impacted all levels, including senior leadership, department directors and clinical staff positions, and touched virtually all departments across each of the health system’s three hospitals in Potsdam, Massena and Gouverneur.
Twenty-five of those positions which were full-time and temporarily furloughed, were permanently eliminated at the end of June.
“The majority of the remaining furloughed employees have been, or will be recalled into employment by the end of July,” hospital officials said in the press release.
In announcing the April furloughs, hospital officials had said they were projecting a cash flow drop of $10 million in the following 30 days.
