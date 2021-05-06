St. Lawrence Health System clinical trials expand to Massena Hospital

MASSENA — St. Lawrence Health System’s Clinical and Rural Health Research Department was selected in September 2020 to be part of the COVID-19 ACTIV-2 Outpatient Monoclonal Antibodies and Other Therapies Trial. The trial has been underway at Canton-Potsdam Hospital, and has expanded to Massena Hospital, with oversight provided by Massena Hospital Chief of Medicine Birinder Singh, MD, FRCPC.
“ACTIV-2 is designed to help us rapidly identify treatments that have the potential to radically alter the current pandemic, and make a profound difference in the lives of people who have mild to moderate COVID-19,” stated Infectious Diseases provider Daniel Soule, DO.
While initial treatments are offered primarily at the Massena location, some Potsdam appointments may be available upon request. Trial participation requires patients to have follow-up appointments, which can be conducted at either location.
“Follow-up visits help us track the patients’ COVID-19 symptoms and identify any improvement or progression of the disease. The follow-up visits include some laboratory work, a physical exam, and checking vital signs,” said Clinical Research Director Carly Lovelett in a press release from the hospital.
Some investigational treatments under study in the clinical trial will advance through one or more research phases. “This study is designed to study multiple investigational agents simultaneously, creating an atmosphere where exciting new treatments are consistently being studied,” Ms. Lovelett said.
While effective vaccines will be essential to preventing COVID-19, treatments will also play a vital role in our approach to ending the pandemic, she said.
ACTIV-2 is sponsored by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, part of the National Institutes of Health, which also funds the ACTG. ACTIV-2 is part of NIH’s Accelerating COVID-19 Therapeutic Interventions and Vaccines, a public-private partnership program to create a coordinated research strategy that prioritizes and speeds development of the most promising treatments and vaccines. It is also receiving support from the Federal COVID Response – Therapeutics, the U.S. government’s multi-agency effort to accelerate the development, manufacturing, and distribution of COVID-19 vaccines, therapeutics, and diagnostics.
For more information about ACTIV-2, please visit the Rise Above COVID website, www.riseabovecovid.org, www.actgnetwork.org, or clinicaltrials.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.