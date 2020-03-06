St. Lawrence Health System has issued a visitor limitation alert for Canton-Potsdam, Gouverneur and Massena Memorial Hospitals.
Due to “a large number of flu cases” across Northern New York, the Health System is limiting the number of visitors per room to two, not including caregivers or parents of minors.
With some exceptions made for healthy children, visitors must be at lease 12 years old, and the hospitals are advising people with flu-like symptoms to only visit when they are well.
The visitor limitations are in place to minimize flu exposure to patients and are part of a “coordinated effort” among the three hospitals, according to the Health System’s alert.
