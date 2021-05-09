POTSDAM — As part of Nurses Week, St. Lawrence Health is recognizing its nurses at Canton-Potsdam, Gouverneur and Massena hospitals.
Nurses are often the people patients see the most when they are in the hospital; creating a strong bond of trust between them.
“Nurses are a sounding board for our patients’ concerns, worries, and hopes, and they are the eyes and ears for our providers,” St. Lawrence Health Systems Senior VP of Nursing and Quality, and Canton-Potsdam Hospital Chief Nursing Officer Jan Carroll said.
SLH has a united nursing team that looks out for each other by covering shifts, celebrating each other’s milestones, and being compassionate listeners during the difficult times, the hospital said in a press release.
“They are side-by-side through hard times and during the good times, offering both professional and personal advise to one another. Furthermore, they openly welcome the new nurses under their wings,” Gouverneur Hospital Nurse Manager Carrie Foster in a prepared statement.
During the fall of 2020, St. Lawrence Health initiated a Nurse Residency Program for new-to-practice nurses to assist them in closing the gap between nursing school and work. Canton-Potsdam, and Gouverneur hospitals already have nurses enrolled.
“The Program provides our newly graduated nurses with opportunities for growth, guidance, and support. It’s a solid starting point where they can develop their skills with confidence as they expand upon their knowledge as part of the medical team,” Ms. Foster said.
To learn about the Nurse Residency Program, visit https://www.stlawrencehealthsystem.org/nurse-residency, and to learn about nursing opportunities with St. Lawrence Health, visit https://www.stlawrencehealthsystem.org/careers.
