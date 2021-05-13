POTSDAM — St. Lawrence Health System is recognizing it staff during National Health System Week.
“It’s been well over a year since we were first introduced to COVID-19 and started seeing direct effects in our personal lives, jobs, and in in our communities,” SLH President David Acker said in a prepared statement. “Through it all, I have been proud to see how, once again, the St. Lawrence Health culture has brought us together during a time of crisis.”
Mr. Acker said, Health System Week provides the perfect opportunity to thank the entire SLH staff, along with patients and the residents in the communities it serves.
“I’d like to thank our patients and their families for their understanding when we’ve had to place restrictions on hospital regulations, and when a visit to their provider’s office became anything but ordinary,” Mr. Acker said. “Having the continued faith and trust in those we serve proves our devoted staff members have been doing everything they can to provide compassionate and exceptional health care.”
St. Lawrence Health employs more than 2,000 workers in more than 100 clinical and non-clinical departments.
To learn more about all the services offered through St. Lawrence Health or to connect with a provider, visit https://www.stlawrencehealthsystem.org/.
