POTSDAM — St. Lawrence Health System’s Center for Cancer Care will be hosting a virtual Cancer Support Group meeting on Wednesday, Sept. 23 at 6:30 p.m.
Special presenter, Canton-Potsdam Hospital Behavioral Health Service Line Director Jayme Smith, PsyD, will provide a short presentation on staying mentally healthy during difficult times. There will also be time for open discussion and conversation. This group is open to all people with cancer, or who have had cancer, regardless of where they received treatment. Family and friends are also welcome to attend.
For information on how to log into the session, please contact Canton-Potsdam Hospital Director of Oncology Ben Hull at behull@cphospital.org.
Information on the Center for Cancer Care by be found at https://www.stlawrencehealthsystem.org/cancer-center.
