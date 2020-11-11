POTSDAM — Due to an increase in local COVID-19 cases, St. Lawrence Health System has suspended general visitation at all St. Lawrence Health System hospitals and off-site locations. As of Wednesday, visitation is limited only to support persons.
Limited visitation is allowed for the following patients who are not on COVID precautions:
Pediatric patients may have one support person on-site at a time (two support people can alternate visitation); obstetrical patients may have one on-site support person and a doula; Emergency Department patients may have one support person; patients with intellectual and/or developmental disabilities and cognitive impairments including dementia, temporary cognitive impairment related to their current medical condition or who have conditions protected by the Americans with Disabilities Act may have a support person who is medically necessary for their care (two support people can alternate visitation); and end-of-life patients may have two support people at the bedside as long as social distancing can be maintained.
In approved situations, visitation will only be allowed under the following conditions:
Support people will have their temperature checked before entering the clinical area and every 12 hours while in the hospital. If a support person has a fever (100 degrees Fahrenheit or more) or displays symptoms, they are not allowed into the hospital.
Hours of visitation are determined by each facility and are subject to change.
Complete current visitation guidelines are accessible on the health system’s website at stlawrencehealthsystem.org/patients-visitors.
