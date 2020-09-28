POTSDAM — General Surgeon Dr. Kiri Brandy has joined St. Lawrence Health System’s Canton-Potsdam Hospital medical team.
She has offices in the lower level of the E.J. Noble Medical Building, 80 East Main St., Canton, and at Gouverneur Hospital’s CPH Specialty Suite, 77 West Barney St., Gouverneur.
Dr. Brandy’s name may be familiar to many regional residents; she has had privileges at Canton-Potsdam Hospital for several years, and now has employed provider status with the hospital. She earned her New York Medical College, Fifth Pathway Certification; her medical degree from Universidad de Guadalajara, Mexico; and underwent her residency at Upstate Medical University, Syracuse.
“I have lived and worked in St. Lawrence County for my entire professional career and it is definitely a place I call home. The people of the north country are extremely special to me. I look forward to being able to continue to serve the community and help my patients through their healthcare needs. Assisting each patient as an individual is something I am passionate about,” Dr. Brandy said.
“It’s an honor to work within St. Lawrence Health System as it grows and adapts to meet the ever changing healthcare needs of the region,” she said.
As a general surgeon in Potsdam and Gouverneur, Dr. Brandy specializes in laparoscopy with an emphasis on minimally invasive breast surgery, venous disease, upper endoscopy, colonoscopy, wound care and skin lesions. She also performs minimally invasive breast surgery, minimally invasive venous treatments, gall bladder surgery, hernia surgery, vascular access and skin excisions (including neoplasia).
For more information on Dr. Kiri Brandy, visit https://www.stlawrencehealthsystem.org/providers/kiri-brandy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.