CANTON — In a letter sent to staff members Wednesday, St. Lawrence Health Systems announced that 26 furloughed positions are being eliminated.
The eliminated positions are across the entire SLHS organization and those affected were notified by their respective vice presidents that their positions would not be reactivated at their end of the furlough period.
SLHS — which operates Canton-Potsdam, Massena and Gouverneur hospitals — will continue providing any elected health benefits for those eliminated through the end of the month.
“We strongly encourage them (eliminated employees) to consider applying for an open and opening positions across the System,” the letter from Chief Administrative Officer Jeremy Slaga said. “The next few months won’t be easy but please know all the steps we are taking today are focused on ensuring our hospitals continue to offer the highest quality of care to our community well into the future.”
On March 20, SLHS was forced to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic by suspending many healthcare services and furloughing staff members. While some services remained open, those services experienced only a “small fraction” of normal patient volumes. SLHS hospitals continued in the aforementioned limited operational mode, a release from SLHS stated.
Upon the state’s permission to reopen, SLHS modified the way in which it provided in-person care in order to allow hospitals to safely restart many services. In April, SLHS volumes were about 50 percent of budget and in May, volumes improved to about 60 percent of budget. With patients returning and volumes trending in a positive direction, the letter said, SLHS reopening additional clinical services and invited about 240 employees back to work.
“While our community is showing signs of feeling more and more secure to return to their health care providers, there are still some areas that will remain suspended or at lower than our budgeted volume for an undetermined period of time. It is hard to predict how long these conditions will last and how much more challenging the environment may become, and we are not alone,” the letter said.
