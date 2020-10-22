POTSDAM — St. Lawrence Health System’s Birthplace, located at Canton-Potsdam Hospital, 50 Leroy St. and the Obstetrics and Gynecology team is comprised of six medical doctors, three certified nurse midwives, and three nurse practitioners. SLHS’s Women’s Health offices are located in Canton, Gouverneur, Massena and Potsdam.
“I encourage all our OB/GYN providers to treat each patient as an individual, and to factor in their needs, desires, and any concerns they may have,” St. Lawrence Health System Obstetrics and Gynecology Chair Mazin Abdullah, MD said in a prepared statement. “It is essential that we listen to know what is important to them.”
“All of our doctors are at the same skill and competence level, and have an amazing level of kindness. Their interaction with our patients is excellent,” Dr. Abdullah said of the OB/GYN team. “When choosing St. Lawrence Health System, you will not be disappointed with any of our doctors. I can say that because I have that much confidence in each of them.”
He further noted the OB/GYN team is thrilled to see a growth in its midwifery services; having increased from one to three certified nurse midwives.
Within the next few weeks, the Potsdam office will be offering telecommunication capabilities for women with certain high-risk pregnancies to have direct, face-to-face access to a specialist without having to drive to Rochester, Syracuse, or Vermont.To schedule an appointment, contact any of the following:
— John Batich, MD; Peter Dargie, MD; and Tara Swinwood, NP; E. J. Noble Professional Building, 80 East Main St., Canton; (315) 714-3175
— Laurie Brown, NP; and Peter Dargie, MD; Gouverneur Hospital, CPH Specialty Suite, 77 West Barney St., Gouverneur; (315) 287-7700
— Mazin Abdullah, MD; Tatiana DiCoby, DO; Megan Gagner, CNM; Laurie Mousaw, CNM; Eleazar O’Garro, DO; and Noelle Polniak, NP; Helen Snell Cheel Medical Campus, 49 Lawrence Ave., Potsdam; (315) 265-2153
— Barbara Drake Hillis, CNM; and Richard Summermatter, MD, FACOG; Women’s Health Clinic, Casey Medical Office Building, 15 Hospital Drive, Massena; (315) 769-4638
For more information on Women’s Health and OB/GYN services through St. Lawrence Health System, visit www.stlawrencehealthsystem.org/services/womens-health-and-obgyn.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.