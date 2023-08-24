AKWESASNE — The St. Regis Mohawk Tribe received an initial distribution of $1.3 million from a group of nationwide settlements for the devastating effects that prescription opioids have had on the Akwesasne community
The settlement funds were announced Thursday in a news release.
The amount received by the tribe was part of the opioid settlements reached in 2022 with some of the major pharmaceutical manufacturers and distributors, the release said. Additional payments are to be made by some of the settling companies over several years.
“The opioid epidemic has been far more devastating and had a profound cost to tribal communities across Indian Country,” Tribal Chief Beverly Cook said in the release. “An entire generation of tribal members are growing up in the shadow of the opioid epidemic, with far-reaching consequences compounded by the historical trauma that our community has endured.”
In December 2018, the tribe filed suit in U.S. District Court, Northern District of New York, contending pharmaceutical companies that manufacture, market and distribute opioids carried out a scheme to make individuals believe that prescription opioids were safe, nonaddictive, and could be used without long-term effects, the release said. The complaint detailed how the scheme created an opioid epidemic that has ravaged tribal communities.
According to the release, the opioid epidemic created health effects on tribal members and their families, as well as increased instances of child welfare, foster care cases, and crime.
As a result, the tribe has undertaken various efforts to combat the epidemic, ranging from strategies to prevent opioids from falling into the hands of youth or those without prescriptions, and community education on opioid dangers and how to address them.
In 2018, the tribe estimated that opioid abuse and addiction have consistently accounted for around 85 to 90% of child welfare cases annually for each of the last five years, the release said. Tribal programs shoulder the expense of taking custody of the children — placing them into temporary or permanent out-of-home care in the absence of a family member capable of caring for them.
“The Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe has dedicated substantial resources to confronting the opioid epidemic in other service areas in an effort to protect the wellbeing and health of its tribal members,” Tribal Chief Michael Conners said in the release. “Despite these efforts the opioid epidemic has continued to grow.”
Settlement agreements are continuing to be negotiated with some companies, and some defendants have filed for bankruptcy, so it is unclear if additional payments will be added, the release said. The amount of the settlements that is allocated among each federally recognized tribe and Alaskan tribal health organization was determined in part with the aid of the 2020 U.S. Census.
Under the settlement terms, the $1.3 million must be used to support programs on an approved list of abatement strategies; and also, for culturally appropriate activities that are aimed at remediating the opioid epidemic’s impact on the Akwesasne community. The terms recognize that tribal communities possess unique cultural practices that play an important role in the health and well-being of tribal members.
“The settlement amount does not come close to providing all the services that tribal members need in response to the opioid epidemic, but we are glad it will used to support programs that help individuals dealing with addictions, so they can safely return to their families and loved ones,” Tribal Chief Ron LaFrance said.
