AKWESASNE — Seaway Valley Ambulance, the St. Regis Mohawk Tribe’s emergency services contractor, will not continue its contract next year.
The Tribe contracted Seaway Valley Ambulance in 2016 “to increase community safety and response times with the addition of a fully staffed ALS (advanced life support) Ambulance,” said Tsiorasa Barreiro, executive director of Tribal operations.
“Seaway Valley and Akwesasne Mohawk Ambulance have worked cooperatively to provide backup support for the other during multiple calls, traumas, and life-threatening emergencies,” Barreiro said. “Due to factors beyond our control, Seaway Valley Ambulance has informed the SRMT that they will not have the staffing required to continue our contract in 2022. This is a disappointment to SRMT and to the management of Seaway Valley as any future medical assistance would come from Massena, N.Y., rather than our local ambulance bay on the territory.”
Brendan White, the Tribe’s director of communications, said the COVID-19 pandemic has factored into the loss of the local ambulance unit.
“This is not a unique issue to the Akwesasne community — this is a regional crisis,” Michael Cook, the Tribe’s health director, said Nov. 10 during a live radio talk show on CKON 97.3. “Hospital diversions due to limited beds, staffing shortages, and other circumstances are increasing wait times as ambulances are taken out of their immediate service area. We’re seeing people needing to wait 45 minutes for another community’s ambulance service to respond.”
“We have been in contact with Akwesasne Mohawk Ambulance about this coming change,” he added. “AMA will do their best to provide service to the entire community, as they always have.”
Nationally, there is a shortage of paramedics and emergency medical technicians. According to a survey conducted by the American Ambulance Association, the turnover among paramedics and EMTs ranges from 20% to 30% annually, resulting in an unsustainable 100% turnover every four years.
White said that a long-term plan for the community is being worked on. Using a non-transporting EMS vehicle and utilizing the Franklin County Mutual Aid Network are some optional solutions.
EMTs play a vital role in the community, White stressed. While these options could prove helpful, they would not address the growing need for more people to become EMTs, paramedics, or even ambulance drivers.
“We have to grow our own EMTs and paramedics from within the Akwesasne community due to border travel requirements and other unique challenges,” said Derek Comins, director of the Tribe’s Office of Emergency Management and Safety. “Knowing that you made a difference in someone’s life has been among the best rewards during my time as an EMT. I highly encourage those who may be interested, but apprehensive, on becoming an EMT to contact Akwesasne Mohawk Ambulance about opportunities to become an ambulance driver.”
Currently, the Tribe’s Employment, Education, and Training Program’s $850 price for enrollment into the EMT course and books is covered. For interested community members, stipends are also available through ACESS.
Akwesasne residents who require emergency transport are to call 911 or Tribal Police dispatch at 518-358-9200 in Akwesasne’s southern portion. The northern portion may call Akwesasne Emergency Dispatch at 613-575-2000.
For information on how to become an EMT, paramedic or ambulance driver, contact Akwesasne Mohawk Ambulance at 613-575-2250 ext. 3121.
