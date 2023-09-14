WATERTOWN — State Attorney General Letitia A. James announced an agreement Thursday with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office that will protect incarcerated people’s reproductive rights while they are in custody.
In a prepared statement, James said that the sheriff’s office will institute new policies and require more training at the county jail, the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building, after an investigation found an inmate was denied timely abortion care.
An investigation conducted by the AG’s office found that under the previous administration of Sheriff Colleen M. O’Neill, a woman who was pregnant and incarcerated at the jail was initially not allowed to go through with an abortion and also faced pressure from the medical staff at the jail to not have the procedure done.
The incarcerated woman was admitted to the facility on Aug. 18, 2022, the investigation found. But the medical file for the woman did not indicate whether she was offered a pregnancy test during her initial medical screening at the facility.
She was given a pregnancy test during a sick-call visit on Oct. 25, 2022. The test was positive. Then, she wanted to get an abortion which was scheduled that day for Nov. 7, 2022.
An ultrasound confirmed that she was pregnant on Nov. 4, 2022, and gave an estimated gestational age of 19 weeks and four days.
The AG’s office said that the appointment was canceled by the sheriff’s office nurse without a reason that is documented in the medical chart.
The AG’s office goes on to state that the woman was taken to a holding area on Nov. 7, 2022, and was told that she was not going to be taken to the appointment and that the request was now a “legal matter.”
The next appointment was scheduled for Nov. 14, then canceled and rescheduled for Nov. 21.
“There is no legitimate medical reason documented in (jail) records for the cancellation of the November 14 appointment,” the findings read. “(The patient) was told by a jail sergeant that the reason for the cancellation was because the jail did not want to cover the cost.”
The findings also say that the woman met with medical staff who attempted to talk her out of the procedure.
She received the abortion on Nov. 21 and 22, which was 27 days after she first asked for care, and is also a delay of at least two weeks from the first scheduled appointment.
The woman also reported that before getting the abortion, she was told by medical staff that if she had the procedure she would be put under suicide watch despite there being no documentation that she expressed mental distress other than for the delayed abortion care, the findings show.
They also show that the jail’s policies and procedures as it pertains to custody of pregnant incarcerated people had not been updated since Nov. 1, 2017, which means it did not address amendments that were made to New York Correction Law.
If the procedure had been delayed more, the woman would have been unable to receive care at any facility in the region and would have been required to show documentation of either a nonviable pregnancy or a risk to her life or health.
The attorney general is also mandating that the sheriff’s office adopt policies, and provide training on incarcerated people’s abortion rights in New York. This includes policies pertaining to abortion, pregnancy screening, and pre/post-natal care. They will also provide training to staff on what incarcerated people’s rights are. Leadership of the jail must finalize training and policies by Dec. 1 with input from the AG’s office. The jail will be monitored by the AG’s office for the next five years.
“The OAG would like to thank the complainant for coming forward as well as Sheriff Peter Barnett for his cooperation with this investigation and his work to improve medical care at the Jefferson County Correctional Facility,” a news release reads.
Barnett declined additional comment on Thursday.
“As New York’s attorney general, I will continue to defend everyone’s legal right to access the health care they need,” James said in the news release. “Our laws make it clear that incarcerated individuals have a fundamental right to abortion care. Today’s agreement will ensure that right is protected and that no one is denied the right to make their own reproductive health care decisions.”
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.