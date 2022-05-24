MASSENA — St. Lawrence Health has owned Massena Hospital since January 2020, but the town of Massena, the previous owner, is still dealing with trailing liabilities. A bill in the state Assembly and Senate could help the town cover those costs.
The Massena Town Board voted last Wednesday to authorize the issuance of bonds to cover the pension contributions due to the town for Massena Hospital employees.
But, town attorney Eric J. Gustafson said, the town isn’t ready to bond yet.
“We’re not actually in a position where we’re ready to issue bonds to respect any of the potential liabilities in the hospital. But, pending before the Senate and the Assembly is a bill that would authorize the town of Massena to issue up to $5 million in bonds for a period of about 30 years,” he said.
Mr. Gustafson said that if the bill passes, it would expand the town’s borrowing capacity under the local finance law.
“In a worst-case scenario, we’d have the ability to bond for those outstanding liabilities,” he said. “The legislation contemplates a worst-case scenario. I’m hopeful we’re not going to be there. But, we need to have this statutory authority.”
He said it may not be necessary, but the town should be ready in case the bond is necessary.
“It’s something we hope we don’t have to use, but we don’t want to be caught flat-footed. It’s just good planning,” Mr. Gustafson said.
St. Lawrence Health assumed ownership of what was formerly Massena Memorial Hospital on Jan. 1, 2020. That meant the hospital was no longer under the ownership of the town of Massena. Town board members had unanimously passed a resolution on Aug. 26, 2019, to sell surplus Massena Memorial Hospital property to St. Lawrence Health, then known as St. Lawrence Health System, and set up a mandatory referendum that was part of the Nov. 5, 2019, election. Voters approved the sale, 1,963 to 174.
Prior to that, the hospital’s former board of managers and the Massena Town Board had agreed in May 2019 “to the concept of entering into a management and operations agreement with St. Lawrence Health System,” with St. Lawrence Health System “providing management, operational strategy and guidance to Massena Memorial Hospital, subject to active oversight and supervision by the New York State Department of Health.”
The management agreement between Massena Memorial Hospital and St. Lawrence Health System was approved by the state Department of Health in June 2019, and allowed St. Lawrence Health System to take over day-to-day management of Massena Memorial Hospital under the leadership of David J. Bender, who was appointed hospital CEO following the state’s approval of the agreement.
