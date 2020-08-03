ALBANY — Unknown facts about the novel coronavirus mainly contributed to the thousands of state virus deaths in nursing homes and adult care facilities, state Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Howard A. Zucker said during a Legislature hearing Monday.
Bipartisan lawmakers in the state Senate and Assembly put Dr. Zucker in the hot seat Monday during the first in a series of public hearings on New York’s handling of coronavirus in adult healthcare facilities, such as nursing homes.
Several Democrats and Republicans in the Health, Aging and Investigations and Government Operations committees grilled Dr. Zucker for many hours Monday about the 6,300-plus people who died in New York nursing homes in connection to COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. The fatalities in adult care facilities count for about 25 percent of the state’s 25,172 deaths to date.
“COVID-19 is a new disease,” the commissioner said. “Early on, we did not know how widespread it was in our communities.”
At the start of Monday’s hearing, Dr. Zucker, with state Department of Financial Services Deputy Superintendent and Special Counsel Gareth Rhodes, gave a presentation summarizing the Department of Health’s July 6 report on the COVID-19 fatalities in adult care facilities, which found staff and visitors brought the virus into adult care facilities. The state released the self-published Department of Health report last month amid mounting calls by state and federal lawmakers for an investigation of COVID-19 deaths in New York nursing homes.
“Of the 310 nursing homes that admitted COVID patients from hospitals, 304 already had COVID in their facility,” Dr. Zucker said. “It’s unfortunate, it is sad, but 98 percent of nursing homes already had COVID in their nursing homes.”
More than 101,000 residents live in one of 613 nursing home or adult care facilities in the state. About 37,000 nursing home staff — or 24 percent of the state’s nursing home workforce — were infected with COVID-19 by mid-May.
Nursing home staff first reported having COVID-19 symptoms Feb. 24, Dr. Zucker said, which is before the state developed a COVID-19 test.
“Let’s stand at that moment in time,” Dr. Zucker said. “Back then, we were not even screening for symptoms yet. ... Testing was not available. The extent asymptomatic individuals could transmit disease was not fully known in March.”
The virus arrived in New York after more than 3 million European travelers landed in state airports between January and March. The unknown community transmission combined with insufficient testing at the start of the pandemic were detrimental to adult care facilities, which house the most at-risk patients.
“With health already compromised by age and underlying conditions they (nursing home residents) died in numbers that are too high to bear,” Dr. Zucker said. “As we learn more about COVID-19, we will learn more facts, but we will always make the decisions based on the scientific data available at the time.”
Witnesses were allowed testimony for five minutes, followed by three minutes each of questioning from lawmakers. The hearing, which began after 10 a.m., took a brief recess every three hours and continued through the rest of the day Monday.
“This is both about accountability and making sure what happened as we go forward does not happen again,” said Sen. Gustavo Rivera, D-Bronx, who chairs the Health Committee.
Sen. James Skoufis, D-Woodbury, chairs the Investigations and Government Operations Committee, and encouraged all representatives to “check their politics at the door.”
“Our loyalty today must be to the truth and nothing but the truth,” Sen. Skoufis said. “To score political points disgraces those lives lost and takes away from finding out what happened.”
Officials and lawmakers have criticized a March 25 Department of Health memo, which mandated nursing homes cannot discriminate against residents by not readmitting people who test positive for coronavirus, saying infected nursing home patients brought the virus with them when they returned to the facility, or home, to recover. Lawmakers questioned Dr. Zucker about the confusion in the controversial memo.
Dr. Zucker repeatedly, on Monday and throughout the past month, called the March 25 memo controversy part of a “false narrative.”
Nursing home fatalities peaked April 8 — the same as the rest of the state — but preceded a spike in nursing home patients with COVID-19 entering New York hospitals. Hospital admissions peaked April 14. April 8 marks 23 days after the peak of first nursing home infections among staff, Dr. Zucker said.
“If the March 25 guidance is the main driver in deaths ... the peak in admissions preceded the deaths, but it happened the other way around,” Dr. Zucker said. “When you look at the curve when the admissions of residents was increasing, the deaths were decreasing. It contradicts the false narrative circulating the March 25 memo.”
The March 25 memo remains in effect.
Several lawmakers asked Dr. Zucker how many New York nursing home residents with COVID-19 were transferred to, or died in state hospitals. Dr. Zucker declined to give a figure several times, saying he did not have an accurate number with him.
He was castigated for not being prepared to speak about specific data or Centers for Disease Control and Prevention nursing home guidance. The commissioner would not provide an estimate, saying figures will change as the pandemic continues, but he would share the department data when it becomes available.
“I need to be sure it’s accurate,” Dr. Zucker said. “I’m not prepared to give you a specific number. We’re not going to give estimates. I need to be sure that information is accurate and correct.”
Representatives asked and criticized the method in which the state Department of Health counts COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in adult care facilities. Many remain confused by the distinction of probable versus confirmed virus-related fatalities, or details about where a nursing home death was counted if the person died in the hospital.
“The issue here is there was a lot of confusion up front,” Dr. Zucker said, arguing 14 states do not report COVID-19 nursing home data. “You have to go to that point in time where we assumed one thing.”
Assembly Minority Leader William A. Barclay, R-Pulaski, blasted Dr. Zucker’s testimony on the impact of COVID-19 in nursing homes, saying lawmakers did not get the answers they sought in holding the hearing.
“Unfortunately, the state health commissioner was ill-prepared, intentionally evasive and left the room before lawmakers finished their questions,” Mr. Barclay said in a statement Monday afternoon. “This was little more than a regurgitation of power point slides we’ve seen before, and a Department of Health report developed to defend its own actions. Approximately 6,300 lives were lost in these facilities, and families deserved more than rushed testimony from the state officials responsible for the COVID response. I strongly urge Dr. Zucker to clear his calendar for Monday, Aug. 10 and finish the job he barely started today.”
The state performed 1,300 inspections of nursing homes throughout the pandemic, or more than one inspection per facility, and gave adult care facilities 14 million pieces of personal protective equipment (PPE) including gloves, gowns, face shields and masks.
Nursing homes are required to have a 60-day supply of PPE. Nursing homes must be 28 days without a new, positive COVID-19 case before visitors are permitted, or two virus incubation periods of 14 days. Visitation is allowed at 117 nursing homes to date that have met the criteria and submitted plans for safe, socially distanced visitation.
Dr. Zucker said 209 facilities have submitted a visitation plan to date. State officials continue to research the possibility for outdoor visitation programs.
The hearing will continue at 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.