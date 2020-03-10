ALBANY — National Guard troops will be deployed to monitor a two-week containment zone in Westchester County as the novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, continues to spread — especially in the state’s largest outbreak cluster downstate.
The one-mile containment area will close down major gathering places in the city of New Rochelle — home to the most reported cases of the ailment in the country — from March 12 to 25, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said Tuesday.
A single case of the virus that started with a 50-year-old attorney spread quickly through New Rochelle across the last two weeks, infecting dozens of local residents.
“This is unique in the United States of America,” Gov. Cuomo said during a press conference Tuesday inside the state Capitol. “New Rochelle has more than double the number of cases than New York City. It is a phenomenon.”
Schools, temples and other facilities with large gatherings within the Westchester County site will be affected, but grocery stores will remain open. The containment area is not a quarantine, and will not prohibit people from leaving their homes or walking the street, Gov. Cuomo said, adding officials will clean the schools and facilities and assess the situation during the two-week period.
“This will be a period of disruption for the local community — I understand that,” Gov. Cuomo said. “It is dramatic action, but it is the largest cluster in the country and this is literally a matter of life and death. That’s not an overly rhetorical statement.”
The CDC reported 647 confirmed cases of the virus in the United States as of Tuesday afternoon, and 25 deaths across 36 states and the District of Columbia. The state’s number of positive cases of the virus soared to 173 on Tuesday with 14 people in the hospital.
Of the New Yorkers with the illness, 36 people live in New York City, 108 in Westchester County, 19 in Nassau County, six in Rockland County, two in Saratoga County and one each in Ulster and Suffolk counties.
Cases announced Monday include Rick Cotton, the executive director of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey. Mr. Cotton is symptomatic, but is recovering at home, state Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker said Tuesday.
Mr. Zucker recommended the emergency measure as a strategy to combat the public health challenge.
“As we see the number of cases continue to rise based upon close contacts with persons who are positive for COVID-19, there is a particular need to reduce the opportunity for further close contacts,” Mr. Zucker said. “Although we believe that the risk generally to New Yorkers is low, I have recommended this strategy to reduce opportunities for further spread with the goal of reducing the number of new cases we are seeing in New Rochelle.”
The state will work with impacted schools to ensure any child who depends on food assistance programs will continue to relieve those benefits during the two-week period. Gov. Cuomo also requested the National Guard assist with food delivery, transportation and cleaning.
Gov. Cuomo asked state Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli for input about how the virus could impact the state and local economy because of conventions, restaurants, tourism, etc. are experiencing downturns. The proposed 2020-21 executive budget was put together with estimates and projections that will have to be recalculated because things have changed, Gov. Cuomo said.
It is unclear how long the crisis will last, officials said, as it’s unclear how long the virus survives on a hard surface, which could be two days or more.
The state announced a new regulation for school districts Monday that a school must close for at least 24 hours if a student tests positive for the virus. Gov. Cuomo implemented a cleaning protocol for schools, public transportation and other agencies to use bleach and other strong cleaners.
Protesters gathered outside the governor’s chambers Tuesday morning, shouting about Gov. Cuomo’s choice to use inmates to make state-produced hand sanitizer to combat the product’s high demand and price gouging.
Maximum security inmates at Great Meadow Correctional Facility in Comstock, Washington County, are producing the state’s hand sanitizer — called NYS Clean — through CorCraft, or the brand name for the Division of Correctional Industries entity within the state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision.
The state is not making a profit on the hand sanitizer, Gov. Cuomo said Tuesday. The product is not available for public sale, and is issued to schools, prisons, buses and other governmental agencies.
“This can’t be a political decision — this is a public health decision,” Gov. Cuomo said. “...let the science drive the decision. When you politically interfere in science, that’s when you tend to make a mistake.”
Kate Lisa covers the New York State Legislature for Johnson Newspaper Corp. Email her at klisa@columbiagreenemedia.com.
The Tribune News Service contributed to this report.
(2) comments
This guy has a ego that is out of control. Really, the National Guard? No better way to start panic than to deploy the military when it's not needed. he shows more and more every day why he's a buffoon.
in a couple weeks' time this is going to be seen as a smart move. i'm not a cuomo fan, but he deserves props for handling this crisis with the seriousness it deserves.
