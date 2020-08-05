WEST MONROE — The state Department of Health informed the Oswego County Health Department that the Eastern equine encephalitis (EEE) virus was found in two additional mosquito pools collected from the Toad Harbor Swamp in West Monroe.
County and state health departments continue to work together to monitor the situation and will take the appropriate actions after all procedures are approved.
Oswego County Public Health Director Jiancheng Huang reminds residents that it’s very important to protect themselves from mosquitoes. He said, “Preventing mosquito bites is the best way to protect against mosquito-borne diseases. It is essential that we all must be proactive in our personal prevention measures.”
The Oswego County Health Department advises people to:
· Use a mosquito repellent when participating in outdoor activities and be sure to follow label directions. Those that contain DEET, picaridin or oil of lemon eucalyptus are effective. Repellents containing permethrin are meant for clothing and gear and should not be applied directly to the skin.
· Wear shoes, socks, pants and a long-sleeved shirt when possible and limit outdoor activities when mosquitoes are most active; between dusk and dawn.
· Drain or remove standing water around the home and yard including recycling containers and roof gutters, flowerpots and bird baths.
· Clean and chlorinate swimming pools, outdoor saunas and hot tubs, and drain pool covers.
· Dispose of old tires. Used tires are a significant mosquito breeding site and are accepted at Oswego County transfer stations for a fee. Call the Oswego County Solid Waste Department at 315-591-9200 for details.
· Replace or repair broken screens to keep mosquitoes outside.
For more information about protecting against mosquitoes, call the Oswego County Health Department at 315-349-3547 or visit the New York State Department of Health website at https://www.health.ny.gov/publications/2731/.
