Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced Sunday that the state has its first positive case of the novel coronavirus.
Gov. Cuomo stated in a press release issued Sunday evening, the patient is a woman in her late thirties and contracted the virus while traveling abroad in Iran. She is currently isolated in her home.
“The patient has respiratory symptoms, but is not in serious condition and has been in a controlled situation since arriving to New York,” the release states.
The positive test was confirmed by the state’s Wadsworth Lab in Albany, which the governor “states underscores the importance of the state’s ability to ensure efficient and fast turnaround.”
“There is no cause for surprise,” Gov, Cuomo stated. “This was expected. As I said from the beginning, it was a matter of when, not if there would be a positive case of novel coronavirus in New York.”
The general risk remains low in the state, and there is no reason for “undue anxiety,” the release states.
“We are diligently managing this situation and will continue to provide information as it becomes available.”
Over the weekend, the first patient in the U.S. died from coronavirus in Washington state.
Some 22 patients in the U.S. have coronavirus, a Bloomberg News article published in the Times on Sunday states, and additional cases are likely.
Symptoms of the novel coronavirus may include a cough, a sore throat, and/or a fever.
While there is currently no vaccine for this novel coronavirus, everyday preventative actions can help stop the spread of this and other respiratory viruses such as the flu, including:
— Washing hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds
— Avoiding touching eyes, noses and mouths with unwashed hands
— Avoiding close contact with people who are sick
— Staying home when sick
— Covering coughs or sneezes
— Cleaning and disinfecting frequently touched objects and surfaces
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.