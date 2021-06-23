Entire families can safely eat an increased number of wild fish that hail from Lake Ontario, Niagara River and most of St. Lawrence River for the first time in decades after new data showed lower levels of chemicals in various sport fish, health officials said.
The state Health Department released updated guidelines this week increasing the number of fish caught in bodies of water across the state.
Women under 50 and children under 15 can eat up to four, half-pound meals a month of brown bullhead, rainbow smelt, rock bass, white sucker and yellow perch fish. They can also eat up to one, half-pound meal per month of Lake Ontario salmon and several other fish species, according to the department’s new advice.
Women under age 50 and children under 15 were previously not recommended to consume wild fish caught in state waters.
“Decades of remediation efforts in the Lake Ontario Basin, and natural declines due to PCBs slowly breaking down drove this significant change of advice for Lake Ontario,” said Erin Silk, spokesperson with the state Health Department on Tuesday. “This year, DOH revised some of its PCB guidelines used for waters that have large sets of fish contaminant data and clearly declining PCB levels to be more in line with other Great Lakes states. The recent fish data collected in Lake Ontario is robust and shows contaminant levels have declined enough to relax the advisories.”
New York has 2.6 million acres of water in lakes Erie, Ontario and Champlain; about 0.75 million acres in more than 4,000 smaller lakes; 70,000 miles of streams and rivers in 15 major watersheds; 150 tidal miles of the Hudson River estuary, according to the Health Department.
Niagara, Oswego, Monroe, Jefferson, Orleans, Wayne and Cayuga counties have access to Lake Ontario. State health experts also relaxed guidelines for Francis Lake in Lewis County, the Stark Falls Reservoir in St. Lawrence County, Lake Champlain and Salmon River in Clinton County, allowing people to eat more fish.
“It is very exciting when we see a decline in chemicals in fish that allows whole families to enjoy fresh caught fish meals from some of the largest fisheries in New York state,” Health Department Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker said in a prepared statement. “Lake Ontario, and the Niagara and St. Lawrence Rivers offer incredible fishing opportunities. By following our advice anglers can make healthier choices about eating and sharing the fish they catch with families and friends, while reducing the potential for exposures.”
Human activity impacts fresh waters from local distant contamination sources. New Yorkers who regularly eat fish from these bodies of water have higher exposure to contaminants.
Mercury and polychlorinated biphenyls — PCBs — are the primary contaminants found in state fish. Other contaminants such as cadmium, chlordane, DDT, dieldrin, dioxin, mirex, and polyfluoroalkyl substances — PFAS, previously known as perfluorinated chemicals or PFCs — can build up in a person’s body over time.
Exposure to these contaminants can cause small changes in health that are difficult to detect, birth defects, reproductive and developmental effects and cancer, according to the Health Department.
Women in their childbearing years who eat highly contaminated fish and become pregnant may be at an increased risk of having children with brain defects or cognitive and developmental disabilities, or adversely affecting the development in young children. Some chemicals may be passed on in mother’s milk, according to the department.
Fish from the market or a restaurant come from a wider variety of locations, including waters with less contaminated fish, according to the Health Department.
The new health advice is based on fish contaminant data collected by the state Department of Environmental Conservation fish monitoring program.
“New York state is making significant investments and undertaking critical actions to protect our waters from contamination,” Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Basil Seggos said. “Holding polluters accountable ensures anglers, both expert and novice, can enjoy fishing state waters with the information they need to determine when and where they can safely eat their catch. New York is home to some of the world’s best fishing, and today’s announcement is another reason for people to enjoy it.”
Representatives with the state Department of Environmental Conservation referred additional questions to the Health Department.
Experts from Cornell University were not available to comment Tuesday.
