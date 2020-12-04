OSWEGO — The recent increase of COVID-19 cases brings new questions and confusion about quarantine and isolation practices.
Earlier this week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced new options for reducing quarantine periods for contacts of COVID-19 positive patients. However, the agency has not changed its original requirements. According to its website, the agency “currently recommends a quarantine period of 14 days.”
Quarantine is a critical tool in the battle against the coronavirus. It helps contain the virus and prevent its transmission, especially by asymptomatic people who may spread the disease unknowingly. It also hastens response time to treat those who develop symptoms.
Oswego County Public Health Director Jiancheng Huang said the length of quarantine in New York state is set by the state’s Department of Health, not the CDC. As yet, NYS DOH has not adopted a shorter quarantine period.
“We realize that isolation and quarantine requirements can be difficult, especially during the holiday season, but everyone needs to comply,” said Huang. “As our county continues to experience this surge in positive cases, we need everyone to do their part to help stop the spread of the virus. A very important part of that is for positive patients and their close contacts to follow the isolation and quarantine requirements.”
Those requirements include staying home and away from other members of your household. Senior Public Health Educator Diane Oldenburg emphasizes, “Whether you are sick or feeling well, waiting for your test results or have been exposed to a person who has tested positive for COVID-19, you must quarantine. It is important that you stay home and isolate yourself from other household members. Those who are quarantined should sleep alone in a separate room, designate a separate bathroom for their use and disinfect the bathroom after each use. Wash your hands frequently, cover your coughs and sneezes, wear a mask if you must be in common areas of the household, and keep six feet apart whenever possible.”
The CDC states that there are acceptable alternatives for shortening the quarantine based on local circumstances and resources. They include ending quarantine after Day 10 if the patient displays no symptoms of the virus; or after Day 7 if the patient tests negative for COVID-19 after Day 5 and shows no symptoms of the virus.
Dr. Christina Liepke, medical director for the Oswego County Health Department, said, “These ‘alternatives’ still carry an estimated 1% to 12% ‘residual post-quarantine transmission risk’. Given the fact that our county has experienced a dramatic rise in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations which do not seem to be slowing down, I am very concerned about any change in guidance that could potentially contribute to further spread amongst our community.”
Dr. Liepke reported there have been instances where patients have tested positive for COVID-19 and developed symptoms of the virus 7 to 10 days after exposure. “Should people be released from quarantine before 14 days and return to work too early, they may put their co-workers at risk,” she said. “Unfortunately, contract tracing of cases in our county has shown that COVID-19 is spreading in workplaces.”
Oswego County Legislature Chairman James Weatherup said the current surge in COVID-19 cases is alarming and stressing the county’s health care resources.
“We understand the hardship that lengthy quarantines cause our residents and businesses,” said Chairman Weatherup. “However, the surge in COVID-19 positive cases causes a tremendous burden on our public health system. We want to avoid overwhelming this system and try to prevent any of the restrictions and shutdowns that may come with it and threaten our economy.
“To do this,” he added. “We must all take responsibility for our actions and do everything we can to keep this pandemic from getting worse. We must listen to our public health officials and abide by the regulations they have set forth to protect us. If we all work together as a community, I’m confident that we can turn the tide on this situation.”
