Air quality clears; N.Y. offers park space refunds

Kayakers in front of Casino Island in Alexandria Bay brave the smoke that drifted in from Canadian wildfires. Zachary Canaperi/Watertown Daily Times

 Zachary Canaperi

ALBANY — The air quality across New York state stood much improved on Friday compared to earlier in the week, but state officials continued to urge caution and offered full refunds for those with reservations at state recreation facilities.

While the air was not considered “hazardous” in any region of New York on Friday, New York City, Long Island and Western New York still reported air quality that is unhealthy for sensitive groups, and Central New York, the lower and upper Hudson Valley and eastern Lake Ontario reported moderate air quality – worse than usual, but not particularly harmful.

