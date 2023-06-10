ALBANY — The air quality across New York state stood much improved on Friday compared to earlier in the week, but state officials continued to urge caution and offered full refunds for those with reservations at state recreation facilities.
While the air was not considered “hazardous” in any region of New York on Friday, New York City, Long Island and Western New York still reported air quality that is unhealthy for sensitive groups, and Central New York, the lower and upper Hudson Valley and eastern Lake Ontario reported moderate air quality – worse than usual, but not particularly harmful.
“Now, as conditions gradually improve and it becomes safer to be outdoors in many regions of the state, it’s critical that New Yorkers continue to stay informed and take common-sense safety precaitions to protect themselves and their families,” Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul said in a press statement Friday noontime.
On Friday, Gov. Hochul announced a full refund to those who made reservations at a Department of Environmental Conservation property, a state park, recreation area or historic preservation. While no reservations will be canceled, anyone with a camping or day use reservation can call the ReserveAmerica customer service line to cancel their appointment ahead of time, or contact the facility directly if it’s the day of their reservation.
“In light of the current air quality concerns, we want to make sure to keep those customers happy and will refund any cancellations made for plans this weekend,” said DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos. “Our experts will continue our daily monitoring of air quality to help keep the public informed.”
The air has cleared due to a change in the movement of high and low pressure systems around the east coast, and meterologists and climatologists have predicted that the smoke is very likely to return significantly once weather conditions change again.
Gov. Hochul said a look at health data from across New York shows that there was a 17.8% increase in the number of people seeking emergency medical care for respiratory symptoms on Wednesday over the five-day average of the previous week, when air quality was not a concern.
The state government also issued N95 masks for public use when conditions are especially poor, with about a million given out both in New York City and upstate New York.
The governor continued to recommend that school districts cancel outdoor activities, and urged state residents to postpone outdoor activities until the air quality is consistently healthy again.
A team of seven DEC Forest Rangers have been deployed to Canada to help fight the wildfires at their source. The team will head to Quebec shortly, and join with a team of eight other wildland firefighters from Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont to work in Canada for two weeks. Another DEC Forest Ranger has been deployed to Nova Scotia for about a week.
