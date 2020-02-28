As the 2019-2020 flu season continues, the New York State Department of Health reports nine flu-related pediatric deaths across the state so far this season, with counties in the north country reporting hundreds of lab-confirmed flu cases since October.
The state DOH collects and stores weekly flu data on its online and interactive NYS Flu Tracker, with data compiled into statewide, regional and county-specific reports.
During this week last year, all 62 counties reported confirmed flu cases to the DOH, with a 2% increase in cases from the previous week and four flu-related pediatric deaths up to that point. By the end of last season, in May 2019, 6 total flu-related pediatric deaths were confirmed in the state, along with a total of 107,805 cases over 33 weeks from Oct. 6, 2018, through May 18, 2019.
This year’s total has already surpassed that, with 131,604 flu cases and nine pediatric deaths having been reported over a 21-week period.
For the 13th consecutive week this season, the DOH has designated the flu as “widespread,” meaning flu cases have either increased by at least 2 cases per 100,000 people or remained the same in at least 31 counties.
With all 62 counties again reporting at least one case this week, the state saw an overall 26% decrease in cases from last week, though several counties experienced an increase in confirmed cases, including St. Lawrence, Lewis, Clinton and Essex counties.
St. Lawrence County reported 327 confirmed cases to the DOH this week, bringing the county’s current total confirmed cases for the season to 1,303, up from last year’s 1,119 at season’s end.
In Lewis County, 40 cases were reported this week, and in Jefferson County, 255 were reported.
Thousands of people have been hospitalized in the state this season, and the DOH advises people — everyone six months or older — get a flu vaccine every year.
