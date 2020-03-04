WATERTOWN — More individuals in Westchester County have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, bringing the state’s total case count to six. Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced the new confirmed cases at a coronavirus briefing Wednesday.
The wife of the second person who tested positive in the state, the 50 year old attorney from Westchester, has also tested positive for the disease along with the couple’s two children. A neighbor of the family, who drove the attorney to the hospital, has also been diagnosed.
“The son is 20 years old and attends Yeshiva University,” Gov. Cuomo said. “The daughter is 14 years old and is in the SAR school. And the neighbor is not just a neighbor, but actually drove the attorney to the hospital and therefore was in the car with the attorney in that closed environment — and the neighbor tested positive.”
In response, both Yeshiva University and the SAR school closed for the day. According to the Governor, the schools will meet with healthcare officials later today to get more information and start to track the spread as best they can.
The husband of the healthcare worker who recently traveled to Iran, the first confirmed case in the state which was announced Sunday, has come back negative. Individuals in Buffalo, Oneida and Suffolk counties have also tested negative for the virus.
“Luckily here in New York we have one of the best health care systems on the globe, period,” Gov. Cuomo said. “And we are doing everything humanely possible to improve even on that.”
