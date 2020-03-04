WATERTOWN — More individuals in Westchester County have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, bringing the state’s total case count to eleven. Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced the new confirmed cases at a coronavirus briefing Wednesday, and again later in the day.
The wife of the second person who tested positive in the state, the 50-year-old attorney from Westchester, has also tested positive for the disease along with the couple’s two children. A neighbor of the family, who drove the attorney to the hospital, had also been diagnosed.
“The son is 20 years old and attends Yeshiva University,” Gov. Cuomo said. “The daughter is 14 years old and is in the SAR school. And the neighbor is not just a neighbor, but actually drove the attorney to the hospital and therefore was in the car with the attorney in that closed environment — and the neighbor tested positive.”
In response, both Yeshiva University and the SAR school closed for the day.
The Lawrence Hospital, the first hospital the attorney went to, is having eight employees tested. The SAR High School will be closed until after Purim, a Jewish holiday, which is next week. The individuals there will self-quarantine through Friday, according to a release. If they have any symptoms, they will call a health professional, discuss the symptoms and then the health professional will decide whether or not they should be tested.
Yeshiva University will be closed until Friday and will assess the situation up until Friday.
“The not so good news is that there was another person who was being tested who came in contact with the 50-year-old lawyer, a friend of the lawyer’s who he spent time with and in close proximity in a number of situations,” the Governor stated Wednesday afternoon. “That person also tested positive. We then tested that person’s wife, two sons, and daughter, and they all tested positive. And those children attend the West Torah Academy, which, coincidentally, is one of the institutions that was at the meeting with us this afternoon where we decided the protocol there was they would be closed until Friday. Obviously, we’ll have to reevaluate that in light of this new information. But they’re closed until Friday anyway, and they have the people at Torah Academy on notice that they should be looking for symptoms.”
The husband of the health care worker who recently traveled to Iran, the first confirmed case in the state which was announced Sunday, has come back negative for the virus, also known as COVID-19. Individuals in Buffalo, Oneida and Suffolk counties have also tested negative for the virus.
“Luckily here in New York we have one of the best health care systems on the globe, period,” Gov. Cuomo said. “And we are doing everything humanely possible to improve even on that.”
To that end, according to Syracuse Media Group, Upstate Medical University may begin testing for coronavirus in its own lab in a matter of weeks. Currently, in the state, only the state Health Department’s Wadsworth Lab in Albany and New York City’s public health lab are conducting tests for coronavirus.
The state developed its own test at the Wadsworth Lab and started using it last weekend after getting FDA approval. According to Syracuse Media Group, Dr. Stephen Thomas, Upstate’s chief of infectious disease, said Upstate is talking to Wadsworth officials about adopting the same test in its microbiology lab and will have to get the necessary equipment and testing protocols from Wadsworth.
Upstate would then need FDA approval before it can begin testing in Syracuse, and that process could take several weeks.
It is still to be determined if Upstate will become a regional testing center.
