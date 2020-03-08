Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo confirmed Sunday that the state has 16 additional cases of the novel coronavirus.
In a press release sent Sunday afternoon, Gov. Cuomo states that these new cases brings the state’s total number of coronavirus cases to 105.
Of the 16 new cases since Gov. Cuomo’s last update, 12 are in Westchester County, one in the Bronx area of New York City, one in Nassau, one in Suffolk and one in Ulster, the release states.
In addition confirming the new cases Sunday, Gov. Cuomo called on the federal government to “expedite their approval of private labs and automated and manual testing to expand New York State’s testing capacity.”
Gov. Cuomo is encouraging New Yorkers to work from home, telecommute and “avoid densely populated spaces whenever possible to help contain the spread of the virus.”
Of the 105 individuals in the state who have tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown, as of Sunday, is as follows:
Westchester: 82
New York City: 12
Nassau: 5
Suffolk: 1
Rockland: 2
Ulster: 1
Saratoga: 2
“We are continuing to test people and are working with hospitals and local governments to give them the resources they need to contain the spread of this virus,” Gov. Cuomo said. “We mobilized quickly but the federal government has been slow off the mark and they continue to be slow. That’s unacceptable — we need them to approve these private labs today so we can stay ahead of this evolving situation. Worse than the virus right now is the fear pandemic — and getting these additional facilities online will ensure we have more facts that will help keep people calm.”
On Saturday, Gov. Cuomo declared a state of emergency to help New York to contain the virus as quickly and effectively as possible.
The state of emergency declaration allows, among other things:
- Expedited procurement of cleaning supplies, hand sanitizer and other essential resources
- Allowing qualified professionals other than doctors and nurses to conduct testing
- Expedited procurement of testing supplies and equipment
- Expedited personnel onboarding
- Expedited leasing of lab space
- Allowing EMS personnel to transport patients to quarantine locations other than just hospitals
- Providing clear basis for price gouging and enforcement investigation
