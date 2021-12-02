State to help county with COVID testing

WATERTOWN — After a relatively quiet period, Samaritan Keep Home experienced the beginning of what it called an “outbreak” of COVID-19 in October, with cases continuing to climb almost daily. While they were not all active at the same time, when all was said and done, the facility experienced 108 positive resident cases, 30 positive staff cases and a total of 12 resident deaths by the end of the outbreak.
During this outbreak, and continuing still, was a state and nationwide staffing shortage putting pressure on various health care facilities. Overwhelmed and seeking assistance, Samaritan Keep Home reached out to the state to provide staffing assistance. Unfortunately, on top of losing 12 employees at the facility due to the vaccine mandate for health workers, the state was unable to provide additional staffing to help deal with the outbreak.
“During the outbreak, we did reach out to the state as they had told us we should if we needed help, and although they were extremely supportive, they offered up some suggestions and things that we could look at, they were unable to provide assistance,” said Leslie M. DiStefano, director of communication and public relations for Samaritan. “Our contacts were absolutely wonderful in trying to lend help where they could, but at that time, they were unable to provide direct staffing support as we were requesting.”
Representatives from the state Department of Health could not be reached for comment Thursday.
When dealing with an outbreak of an infectious virus such as the COVID-19 virus, there are a lot more resources, such as personal protective equipment or staff, that are needed. Samaritan cohorted staff, keeping to a fairly small and consistent group caring for the residents so there was minimal exposure.
“There just becomes more of a crunch and once you have so many residents infected, it obviously takes more time,” Mrs. DiStefano said. “You’re donning and doffing your PPE, doing different things that take more time.”
Amid the struggles of the outbreak, Mrs. DiStefano said the facility was fairly fortunate that many of the residents that tested positive were not severely ill and had either mild symptoms or were fairly asymptomatic. She attributed this to many of the residents having their vaccines and booster shots, as well as monoclonal antibody treatment if they met the criteria for it.
“I also think we were further along in the pandemic, we knew more and were somewhat at an advantage over nursing homes that had outbreaks earlier on in the pandemic,” she said.
At this point in time, Samaritan does not have any active cases in either of its nursing homes, so it is not requesting any help at this time and would want to make sure the help goes to where it is needed.
Due to losses incurred from the vaccine mandate, Mrs. DiStefano said Samaritan has been actively and heavily recruiting, offering more CNA classes, new programs for current employees to become an LPN, and more.
Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul announced Wednesday that 60 National Guard medical teams have been deployed to various long-term care facilities across New York. Pleased that the state is offering help to facilities in need and sending out the National Guard, Mrs. DiStefano said Samaritan is awaiting details of what this could mean for its facilities and how it works in other facilities.
“I think that any nursing home probably would welcome qualified help at this time, resident care and quality care is obviously of the utmost importance, so if the state is offering up a solution, I think anyone would want to take advantage of that,” Mrs. DiStefano said. “If and when we are in dire need of help, we’re hoping that we would have those resources available to us for qualified help.”
After some frustration with the state over lack of aid, especially free testing, Scott A. Gray, chairman of the Jefferson County Board of Legislators, received the call this week that he’d been waiting for since October: the state is willing to help the county with COVID testing.
A test site could start up as early as next week, hosted by Samaritan Medical Center, in the same Washington Street location as before.
“I think they were just getting their feet underneath them,” Mr. Gray said of the state and previous attempts to secure aid. “I know the governor understands where we’re at and where we’re coming from. She served in a control room environment when they went through it last year, so she knows the situation.”
Mr. Gray said the county had to impress upon the state how critical things have become and how fragile the health care system is, and it is now showing some positive signs in terms of helping.
He said he is encouraged by the willingness from the state to open up the free testing operation again. Samaritan will be announcing shortly when that will open. On the backside of that, Mr. Gray said the county thinks it will get some assistance with the quarantine and isolation process as well, which will eventually help slow the spread, which is the county’s main objective. He is also hoping the site will be able to test specimens from other local hospitals as it did before.
“I’m glad that I don’t have to keep asking,” Mr. Gray said of the testing site. “The important part is what I hope testing will do, and that’s twofold: I hope that first of all, it’ll help us identify the positive cases out there quicker. Secondly, I hope it relieves pressure from the urgent cares and the emergency room and it frees up those health facilities to treat other patients that are flooding the Emergency Room. That’s causing diversions and a number of other problems, so we hope to take some pressure off that whole urgent care process.”
