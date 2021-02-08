WASHINGTON — Rep. Elise M. Stefanik announced Monday she’s co-sponsoring a bill that would establish protections for people with pre-existing health conditions as they seek health insurance.
Rep. Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, signed onto the Pre-Existing Conditions Protection Act, a Republican-led bill that would amend the Public Health Service Act to prevent health insurers from refusing service for individuals with pre-existing health conditions. It would also require insurers charge people with pre-existing health conditions the same amount they would charge those without pre-existing conditions.
Rep. Stefanik previously co-sponsored the Pre-Existing Conditions Protection Act in 2017 and 2019, and supported similar legislation in 2018. None of those bills ever made it to a vote in the House or Senate.
“I will always fight to protect individuals and families with pre-existing health conditions,” Rep. Stefanik said in a statement announcing her support for the bill. “I have co-sponsored this bill in previous Congresses, and am proud to co-sponsor it again to ensure we are strengthening healthcare coverage for the north country.”
