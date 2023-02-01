Stefanik, Tenney vote to end COVID-19 emergency

Judy Grandy, director of environmental health for the Oswego County Health Department, talks with a patient at a COVID-19 vaccination clinic in 2021. Courtesy of Sonia Robinson

WASHINGTON — The north country’s two congresswomen both voted in support of legislation that would end the COVID-19 health emergency and end the requirement that federally employed health care workers get vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Two bills passed in the Republican-controlled House largely along party lines, although seven Democrats supported the bill to end the vaccine requirements. Reps. Elise M. Stefanik, R-Willsboro, and Claudia L. Tenney, R-Canandaigua, voted in support of both bills for largely similar reasons.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

I write about north country politics, Jefferson County and the northern shoreline towns of Lyme, Cape Vincent, Clayton and Alexandria Bay

