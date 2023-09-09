Stop 22 Veterans Suicide Awareness Walk held in Carthage

On hand were representatives of the VFW, American Legion Post 789, Fort Drum Suicide Prevention, Red, White and Blue Team, VA Veterans Affairs, Watertown Veterans Center and Children’s Home of Jefferson County. Elaine M. Avallone/Johnson Newspapers

About 30 community members took to the streets Saturday for the third annual Stop 22 Veterans Suicide Awareness Walk.

Starting and ending at the Carthage Farmers Market Pavilion, the group walked for about 22 minutes to represent the 22 veterans lost to suicide each day.

