Stop 22 Veterans Suicide Awareness Walk held in Carthage

About 30 community members took to the streets Saturday for the third annual Stop 22 Veterans Suicide Awareness Walk.
Starting and ending at the Carthage Farmers Market Pavilion, the group walked for about 22 minutes to represent the 22 veterans lost to suicide each day.
The event was hosted by the Veterans for Foreign Wars Post 7227 and Auxiliary, Carthage Area Chamber of Commerce and the North Country Veteran and Service Member Suicide Prevention Coalition. John Hawk, VFW commander, said it important to raise awareness, noting three have been lost to suicide locally in the past six months.
He urged people to pay attention to the signs and to listen to those who may be considering self harm.
In his address to those gathered, VFW member Michael Booth said a lot of veterans have problems. “If you know anyone in trouble have them reach out and get help,” he said. “One suicide is one too many.”
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.