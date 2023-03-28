The adult smoking rate in St. Lawrence, Lewis, and Jefferson counties is about 6 percentage points higher than the statewide rate, according to the Seaway Valley Prevention Council. The council recently joined the relaunch of New York’s “It’s Not Just” campaign to warn against the harmful effects of tobacco, particularly menthol-flavored tobacco products.
In 2021, the state health department launched the “It’s Not Just” media campaign to draw attention to the tobacco industry’s marketing and promotion of menthol-flavored tobacco products toward youth, Black, and LGBTQ+ communities.
On March 7, the department announced it was relaunching the campaign in conjunction with local tobacco control partners including the Seaway Valley Prevention Council.
“The campaign was launched to educate the public on how for decades, the tobacco industry has aggressively marketed menthol-flavored products to specific communities, leading to disproportionate rates of death and disease in these groups,” said Travis Jordan, coordinator of Reality Check, a program of the prevention council.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that menthol enhances the effects of nicotine on the brain and can make products even more addictive. The aggressive marketing of menthol-flavored products, particularly to Black people, makes it “more likely that they will smoke menthol cigarettes than other populations,” the CDC says.
According to Mr. Jordan, flavored-tobacco products such as menthol are smoother and better tasting, making it easier to start smoking and harder to quit. A CDC study found that tobacco companies add menthol to commercial tobacco products to make them seem “less harsh and more appealing to young people.”
Mr. Jordan said that more than 85% of today’s youth e-cigarette users reported using a flavored product and 1 in 4 high school students in the state use e-cigarettes.
“One of the main problems created by flavored tobacco products is that they are very attractive to today’s youth,” Mr. Jordan said. “Tobacco companies have created their products to come in enticing flavors that kids love such as peach mango watermelon, strawberry banana and many more.”
Flavored-tobacco products are also enticing to adults. Menthol, especially, is the flavor choice for many adults.
“Sadly, in St. Lawrence County the adult smoking rate is over 18%, compared with 12% adult smoking rate statewide,” Mr. Jordan said. “In Lewis County it is 18.3% and 17.1% for Jefferson County.”
But there may be an end to flavored tobacco products soon, including menthol which has previously been excluded from state flavor bans.
Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul has proposed banning flavored-tobacco products, including menthol, in her executive budget proposal. She has also proposed a dollar increase in the per-pack cigarette tax in New York.
To spread awareness about the “It’s Not Just” campaign and the dangers of tobacco products, Mr. Jordan and Reality Check youth groups have traveled across the state to meet with and educate local and state representatives.
“It’s an injustice, and it’s killing us,” Mr. Jordan said. “For our ‘Legislative Education Day’ youth leaders from Reality Check stated how important the NYS Tobacco Control Program is to the lives of many New Yorkers.”
The youth group has also completed several projects at schools across the tri-county area to teach peers about the harmful effects of tobacco.
“Our youth have worked extremely hard to educate and spread awareness about this issue, all year long,” Mr. Jordan said. “We have facilitated presentations in almost every school in the tri-county area, educating the youth and administration on how tobacco products can be dangerously addictive to today’s youth and adults.”
Reality Check is hoping to see Gov. Hochul’s ban passed through legislation and is committed to aiding the fight against tobacco products.
“I think the outcome Reality Check would like to see is large-scale change across NYS in tobacco control,” Mr. Jordan said. “Actions such as reducing the percentage of youth e-cigarette users, access to tobacco products, and reducing the number of advertisements in our communities, would be major steps in progressing towards a positive outcome.”
