Smoking rates in tri-counties 6 points above state average

The adult smoking rate in St. Lawrence, Lewis, and Jefferson counties is about 6 percentage points higher than the statewide rate, according to the Seaway Valley Prevention Council. Drew Angerer/Getty Images/TNS

The adult smoking rate in St. Lawrence, Lewis, and Jefferson counties is about 6 percentage points higher than the statewide rate, according to the Seaway Valley Prevention Council. The council recently joined the relaunch of New York’s “It’s Not Just” campaign to warn against the harmful effects of tobacco, particularly menthol-flavored tobacco products.

In 2021, the state health department launched the “It’s Not Just” media campaign to draw attention to the tobacco industry’s marketing and promotion of menthol-flavored tobacco products toward youth, Black, and LGBTQ+ communities.

