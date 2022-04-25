FORT DRUM — The state Office of Mental Health is offering training sessions on Fort Drum to help prevent suicide.
Caregivers will be able to identify people with thoughts of suicide and get them help after participating in the 3-hour SafeTalk training sessions.
“SafeTALK-trained suicide alert helpers will be better able to move beyond common tendencies to miss, dismiss or avoid suicide,” according to Fort Drum Fort Drum Employee Assistance Program officials.
Both professionals and members of the general public can benefit from SafeTALK. The workshops are open to individuals on and off the installation. The program is being sponsored by the state Office of Mental Health, Suicide Prevention Center of New York and Fort Drum Employee Assistance Program.
The SafeTalk training will be held from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. and from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on May 12, June 7, Aug. 18, Sept. 9 and Oct. 25.
The sessions will be held at the Fort Drum Family Resource Center, 11042 Mt. Belvedere Blvd., Fort Drum.
The program is open to anyone 15 or older. It is suggested that it may be too early to attend the SafeTalk training if you have lost someone to suicide during the past six months.
While the training is offered free of charge, attendees must preregister to attend. Sponsorship forms also will be available for those who do not have access to Fort Drum.
Attendees from off post must fill out forms prior to the sessions to get on Fort Drum.
For registration questions, call Christine Robinson, Fort Drum’s Employee Assistance Program Coordinator, at (315) 772-2597.
