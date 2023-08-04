CARTHAGE — Suicide has become an increasing national public health problem. With that in mind the American Legion Bassett-Baxter Post 789 hosted Operation S.A.V.E. training Tuesday.
Held in partnership with Syracuse VA Medical Center and North Country Veteran and Service Member Suicide Prevention Coalition, the training gave information about suicide prevention.
Participants were given a brief overview of suicide in the veteran population, heard about suicide myths and misinformation, learn the risk factors for suicide and the components of the S.A.V.E. model — signs of suicide, asking about suicide, validating feelings, encouraging help and expediting treatment.
Kaitlynn Tredway, community engagement and partnership coordinator for the Department of Veterans Affairs, told the dozen people in attendance that for every death by suicide, approximately 135 individuals are impacted.
She pointed out that suicide is a complex issue with several risk factors. Those most at risk have previously attempted suicide, have mental health issues, substance abuse, a recent loss, legal or financial challenges, access to lethal means, relationship issues, are unemployed or are homeless. Just one or a combination of these factors could make a person consider suicide.
To minimize the risk, she said people need access to mental health care, a sense of connectedness, problem-solving skills, a sense of spirituality, a mission or purpose, physical health, employment and social and emotional well-being.
Tredway pointed out that reducing access to lethal suicide methods has been shown to decrease suicide rates.
There were gun locks available at the training session. According to a VA report, firearms are used in more than 50% of suicides. Tredway said the time it takes to unlock a firearm may give a person time to reconsider their lethal decision.
Part of the training was to know how to identify a veteran who may be at risk for suicide and suggestions for how to handle the situation. Role playing was used to practice how to talk to a person contemplating self harm.
Myths about suicide were debunked. Suicide threats aren’t just to gain attention and should never be ignored. Anyone, not just health care professions, can help when someone is suicidal, giving support during a challenging time.
In discussing the S.A.V.E. model, Tredway said the signs of suicidal thinking included hopelessness, anxiety, agitation, sleeplessness or mood swings, increase in drug or alcohol use and withdrawing from family and friends.
Participants were encouraged to get help if they feel someone is suicidal. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is available by dialing 988. For service members and veteran, dial 988 and press 1 to connect with the Veterans Crisis Line.
According to the VA, the suicide rate for Veterans is 1.5 times higher than that of the general population.
For that reason the American Legion has began a program to destigmatize asking for mental health support, provide peer-to-peer support and resources and educate everyone on how they can “Be the One.”
The National Veteran Suicide Prevention Annual Report estimates “that between 17 and 22 veterans or service members take their lives each day.”
Timothy Collmer, American Legion Department of New York commander, said it was good to get the information out and that more training is needed.
“The American Legion is going to make it happen,” he said, touting the “Be the One” program. “If it saves only one life, it’s valuable. This program was worthwhile. It gave a different way to look at suicide, how to talk to individuals and gives the resources available.”
Tredway described the day’s program as gatekeeper training for those who knows or interacts with veterans and will take the training back to their group.
Shannon Gnall, crisis intervention specialist for the Children’s Home of Jefferson County attended to learn of the resources available for suicide prevention.
“I wanted to be educated on the topic and will bring it back to my office,” she said.
Carthage American Legion trustee Janice Gravely was instrumental in bringing the program to Carthage.
“Anything we can do to be the light in someone’s darkness, we need to try to do it,” she said. “I’m thankful for this opportunity to pass this on.”
Additional resources can be found at VeteransCrisisLine.net/ResourceLocator.
VA S.A.V.E. Training is available online for free at https://psycharmor.org/courses/s-a-v-e/.
