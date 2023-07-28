CARTHAGE — Carthage American Legion Post 789, in partnership with Syracuse VA Medical Center and North Country Veteran and Service Member Suicide Prevention Coalition will present suicide prevention training.
The program is set for 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1 at the post, 415 West St.
During the Operation S.A.V.E. training, participants will be given a brief overview of suicide in the Veteran population, hear about suicide myths and misinformation, learn the risk factors for suicide and the components of the S.A.V.E. model — signs of suicide, asking about suicide, validating feelings, encouraging help and expediting treatment.
