WATERTOWN — A newly admitted nursing home patient at Samaritan Summit Village was left alone for 15 minutes in October, but that’s all that it took for her get out of her room undetected. She then fell and hit her head somewhere between the facility and where she was later found, two tenths of a mile away on the steps of another building She died of a brain bleed five days later.
The dramatic event was described in a state Department of Health investigation report that resulted in the facility being cited for failing to ensure that each resident receives adequate supervision and assistance devices to prevent accidents.
“We are heartbroken by the unfortunate incident that happened off-campus involving a resident at Samaritan Summit Village Skilled Nursing,” Leslie M. DiStefano, director of communication and public relations for Samaritan Medical Center, said in a statement. “Our deepest sympathies go out to the resident’s family and friends for the loss of their loved one. The safety and well-being of our residents and staff has always been and continues to be our top priority.”
The series of events began Oct. 13 after the resident was found by Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies wandering confusedly on an unspecified street. She was taken to Samaritan Medical Center and admitted for observation. The health department report indicates the woman had neurocognitive disorder/dementia and was displaying “paranoid delusions” at the hospital and was angry and agitated. It was determined that the woman “was deemed to lack capacity to make decisions about their health and would not be safe living alone.”
Upon her discharge from the hospital the next day, she was taken to the nursing facility for ongoing care and monitoring. The woman was admitted to Summit Village’s skilled nursing facility at about 2:15 p.m. on Oct. 14. A registered nurse manager evaluated the woman at about 2:20 p.m. and identified her to be an “elopement” risk, or at risk to wander outside the facility if left unattended. Several attempts were made to place a Wanderguard — a wander alert device — on her arm, but the woman refused. A device was placed in a bag of her personal belongings as further attempts were made to calm her.
According to the health department, a physician assistant recommended that if the woman attempted to leave the facility, she should be transferred to Samaritan’s emergency department and placed in a locked unit.
A registered nurse tried to conduct an assessment of the woman at 3:45 p.m., but she “declined to participate in the assessments.” At about 4 p.m., a family member arrived at the facility and was told about the woman’s resistance to wearing a Wanderguard and the family member indicated they would talk to the resident about it. However, when the family member went to her room, they did not see her and asked a staff member to begin to look for her.
According to the report, at about 4:14 p.m. the facility’s administrator was notified of her elopement and he immediately checked a camera at the facility’s front door, which showed the woman exited the building at 4:09 p.m. The administrator immediately left the building and proceeded down its driveway and found the woman at 4:18 p.m. sitting on the steps of a building at the driveway’s end.
“The resident refused to accompany the Administrator back to the building and stated go away multiple times,” the health department report stated.
He called back to the facility to request the assistance of an activity aide and the facility’s director of social work, who came to the scene along with a family member.
The woman had a bruise on her head and was lethargic, but declined to say what had happened. She was brought by vehicle back to the facility and into her room for evaluation. The report states that emergency medical services were notified and she was transferred to the hospital, where a CT scan revealed a frontal lobe hemorrhage. She remained at the hospital, dying five days later.
The facility received a standard health citation and could receive a fine, although no monetary penalty was included in the report. The report indicates the facility has taken corrective action.
“We participated fully in the on-site review conducted by the New York State Department of Health (DOH), which is now complete,” Mrs. DiStefano said. “The DOH concluded that the incident was isolated to this resident and when on site determined there was no immediate concern for other residents. Samaritan implemented additional protections at the facility to ensure the ongoing health and safety of residents and allow us to continue to provide the best quality of life for the seniors in our care, and the DOH did not mandate any additional changes to facility policies or procedures as a result of this incident.”
According to the report, DOH approved Samaritan’s plan of correction on Nov. 17. The plan acknowledges that “all residents at risk for elopement have potential to be affected by the same alleged deficient practice.”
The plan states all residents at risk of elopement were reviewed and care plans were updated as necessary.
All facility residents received updated elopement evaluations to identify all residents at risk of elopement and Wanderguard placement and function were verified on all residents at risk for elopement.
Also, a one-to-one sitter will be placed “on any resident identified as an elopement risk, who is not willing to wear a Wanderguard.” The sitter will remain in place until the Wanderguard is successfully placed on the resident and the devices will be checked by a licensed nurse each shift for placement and function. Additionally, among other measures, all staff will be educated on changes to the elopement policy and audits will be completed weekly by an administrative assistant to ensure accuracy. An assistant director of nursing will also complete weekly audits on residents identified as elopement risks requiring one-to-one supervision. Both audits were to be completed weekly for four weeks until 100% compliance is met and then audits will be completed monthly thereafter.
The assistant director of nursing will report the results of the audits at least quarterly to the facility’s Quality Assurance and Process Improvement Committee for review, guidance and continued correction. If a problem is identified, the director of nursing will be notified immediately for proper follow up, the plan states.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.