Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown. Sydney Schaefer/Watertown Daily Times

WATERTOWN — A newly admitted nursing home patient at Samaritan Summit Village was left alone for 15 minutes in October, but that’s all that it took for her get out of her room undetected. She then fell and hit her head somewhere between the facility and where she was later found, two tenths of a mile away on the steps of another building She died of a brain bleed five days later.

The dramatic event was described in a state Department of Health investigation report that resulted in the facility being cited for failing to ensure that each resident receives adequate supervision and assistance devices to prevent accidents.

