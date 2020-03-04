WATERTOWN — At a coronavirus briefing Wednesday morning, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced that, in response to concerns about the novel coronavirus, SUNY and CUNY study abroad programs in China, Italy, Japan, Iran and South Korea have been suspended effective immediately.
SUNY and CUNY are arranging immediate return travel for an estimated 300 students who will fly into the state’s Stewart International Airport, Orange County, and be urged to quarentine themselves in designated dormitories. All non-essential students, faculty and staff currently studying or working in the countries previously mentioned will return and begin a 14-day quarantine.
According to a release, the decision was made based on recommendations from the state Department of Health (DOH).
“As we continue to see a rise in cases of novel coronavirus around the world, we are taking every precaution necessary and mobilizing our public health system to protect New Yorkers,” Gov. Cuomo said during the briefing. “Out of an abundance of caution, SUNY and CUNY study abroad programs in the highest impacted countries will be suspended effective immediately and all students and staff will return to New York and begin a 14-day quarantine. It’s important that facts outweigh fear, and the reality is we are getting the testing done, getting the information out and deploying healthcare resources to treat people who need it, so I am reminding New Yorkers that there is no reason for undue anxiety and the general risk remains low in New York.”
Upon arrival and in accordance with DOH guidelines, local and state health representatives will screen passengers and SUNY will arrange transportation to designated SUNY campus dormitories to begin the quarantines. SUNY and CUNY will then work closely with campuses, the DOH and local health departments to provide medical monitoring, remote course study and various resources to help individuals during the quarantine period.
