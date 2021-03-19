SUNY Potsdam’s vaccination site delivered its 50,000th vaccine Friday. From left are Spc. Joseph Nolan, New York Army National Guard of Yonkers; Jessi Fullerton, LPN, vaccinator of Norfolk; SUNY Potsdam President Kristin G. Esterberg, Janey Richards of Heuvelton; Brynn Dickerson, data entry of Norfolk; Cpl. Christopher Sikkens, New York Army National Guard of Potsdam and Jeff Green, pharmacist of Ogdensburg.

POTSDAM — SUNY Potsdam’s vaccination site delivered its 50,000th vaccine Friday.

SUNY Potsdam President Kristin G. Esterberg presented the recipient, Janey Richards, who graduated from the college in 1973, with a small gift.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.